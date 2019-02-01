Celine Dion film a fictional homage and not a biopic

It turns out that the Dion Film 'The Power of Love' will be more of a fictional homage and not a biopic, revealed French studio

The film will draw heavily from the details of the singer's life and use many of her hit songs, reported Variety.

The film is directed by and stars She plays Aline, a young woman who grows up in a large Canadian family. Sheis discovered as a major talent in her teens, becomes a global sensation and experiences the tragedy of losing her husband, just as happened to Dion.

The film's promotional material amalgamates Lemercier's character with Dion, inviting viewers to "discover the incredible story of Dion through the tender, funny gaze of Valerie Lemercier, who pays her a vibrant homage."

However, the names of the characters and some details of Dion's life have been changed.

The film is budgeted at USD 23 million and is being produced by Edouard Weil at Rectangle Productions, in association with and

