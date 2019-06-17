Jennifer Lopez honours ex-husband Marc Anthony, fiance Alex Rodriguez on Father's Day

In a sweet gesture, pop star honoured both her ex-husband and beau on

The 45-year-old Lopez took to her account on Sunday and posted a throwback picture and a video for Anthony.

The picture features Lopez, Anthony and their twins and the video shows their son giving a card to his dad.

"Happy Fathers Day to you Flaco!!! Emme and love you soooo much!! Thank you for these two beautiful coconuts!!! Feliz Dia Del Padre!!! #throwback," she captioned.Lopez and Anthony split in 2011.

The also posted a video for Rodriguez with Bon Jovi song 'Always' playing in the background.

"How lucky are we to have you in our lives...not only do you make us all laugh every day, you help us to be our best selves with a loving gentle hand," Lopez wrote.

"Being there and caring with a consistent presence that doesn't ever waiver. Macho...I cannot begin to tell you how much you have come to mean to me and and Emme!!

Seeing the father you are to Tashi and Ella is one of my greatest joys and they are so fortunate to have you to call Daddy!!! We all love you so much!! Happy Father's Day!!!" she continued.

