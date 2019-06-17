SRK, Aryan to voice Mufasa, Simba in 'The Lion King' Hindi version

Much to the delight of audiences, Bollywood's favourite father-son duo and Aryan will lend their voices for the Hind version of Disney's 'The Lion King'.

While will lend his voice to the of the Jungle, Lion Mufasa, Aryan will dub for Mufasa's son Simba, tweeted on Monday.

On the occasion of coinciding with the India-Pakistan match, the 'Zero' had shared a picture of himself and Aryan donning Indian cricket jerseys. While the actor's t-shirt read 'Mufasa', Aryan's had 'Simba' printed on it.

The trailer of the film features our favourite characters in new avatars while keeping the essence of the classic alive. The trailer opens with a young and Nala exploring the elephant graveyard, where they encounter a band of hyenas.

In the next scene, Mufasa can be seen advising on how he can become a better in the future. The trailer ends with Timon and Pumbaa merrily singing the classic 'The Lion Sleeps Tonight'.

From the trailer, it seems like the upcoming film is a shot-by-shot remake of the 1994 animated film.

With the screenplay written by and songs by legends like and Time Rice, the movie is helmed by

The film will hit the theatres on July 19 and will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

