SRK, Aryan to voice Mufasa, Simba in 'The Lion King' Hindi version

Much to the delight of audiences, Bollywood's favourite father-son duo Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan will lend their voices for the Hind version of Disney's 'The Lion King'.
While Shah Rukh will lend his voice to the king of the Jungle, Lion Mufasa, Aryan will dub for Mufasa's son Simba, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday.
On the occasion of Father's Day coinciding with the India-Pakistan World Cup match, the 'Zero' actor had shared a picture of himself and Aryan donning Indian cricket jerseys. While the actor's t-shirt read 'Mufasa', Aryan's had 'Simba' printed on it.
The trailer of the film features our favourite characters in new avatars while keeping the essence of the classic alive. The trailer opens with a young Simba and Nala exploring the elephant graveyard, where they encounter a band of hyenas.
In the next scene, Mufasa can be seen advising Simba on how he can become a better King in the future. The trailer ends with Timon and Pumbaa merrily singing the classic 'The Lion Sleeps Tonight'.
From the trailer, it seems like the upcoming film is a shot-by-shot remake of the 1994 animated film.
With the screenplay written by Jeff Nathanson and songs by legends like Elton John and Time Rice, the movie is helmed by Jon Favreau.
The film will hit the theatres on July 19 and will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
