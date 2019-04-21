Jennifer Lopez spends 'quality time' with Alex Rodriguez's daughter

Singer-actor spent some quality time with her fiance and his daughter

Rodriguez, the former player, shared a video on Instagram, where Lopez and can be seen having some good time and singing Bon Jovi's 'Livin' on a Prayer'.

"Living on a prayer!! Happy Easter," Rodriguez captioned the video.

In the video, can be seen strumming a Ukulele, while Lopez can be seen lying beside her. "I can do this for a living guys," Rodriguez mockingly says at the end of the video.

Recently, Lopez expressed her love for Rodriguez's youngest daughter, in her stories. "Love you Happy Birthday", wrote Lopez. celebrated her birthday on Saturday.

Earlier, Rodriguez revealed he rehearsed for three days before popping up the big question to his lady love.

"I planned it for about six months. It was on a beach in the I had the ring but what was interesting was that three days prior to me going down on one knee ... I would rehearse three days in a row because I wanted the sunset to be perfect," the former baseball said.

Meanwhile, Lopez also opened up about the romantic proposal during her appearance on Elvis Duran's radio show on April 9. She revealed that the two haven't planned their wedding yet.

The couple exchanged rings on March 10, after dating for almost two years. They announced the news on their respective accounts.

