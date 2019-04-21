Ryan Reynolds poses with a giant 'Pikachu'

After Ryan Reynolds introduced his fans to his new avatar in the trailer of 'Pokemon

The 'Deadpool' actor shared the image through his Instagram handle and captioned wittily, "Update: I'm tiny. Detective Pikachu. "

Ryan Reynolds shared the trailer of this upcoming Pokemon film in November 2018.

The two-minute twenty-two-second trailer starts with narration, "Welcome to Ryme city, a celebration of the harmony between humans and Pokemon."

The film revolves around 'Tim' who wanted to be a Pokemon trainer in his teenage; however, things didn't work out in his favour. Later, in the trailer, Tim is surprised to see a Pikachu in his room, who can talk.

Tim is the only person who can understand him. He finally teams up with Pikachu and all other Pokemon turn up to solve the mystery of Tim's missing father.

'Pokemon: Detective Pikachu' is being helmed by Rob Letterman.

Ryan Reynolds is giving voice to Detective Pikachu in the film which also stars Rita Ora, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Bill Nighy and Suki Waterhouse.

The film is slated to release on May 10.

