Jet Airways employees seek PM Modi's intervention to help them out

Over 500 employees of on Saturday sought the intervention of in saving the airline, which has not been able to pay the salary to its pilots and engineers for the last three and a half months.

The employees of debt-ridden demonstrated at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) here to press for their demand.

"Pilots and engineers have not got their salary for the last three and a half months. Livelihood of over 23,000 people is at stake. We request to intervene in the matter and save the airline," said

Terming the an asset for the country, said: "This took India's hospitality to the world. Not only employees but our passengers also want this airline to survive given its unmatched services."

Citing the figure of mere seven operational aircraft out of 127 aircraft in its kitty, said: "It is holiday season and air fares are skyrocketing due to this crisis as most of our aircraft have been grounded. Its survival is vital for the public as well as the industry."

Praising the management for having allowed employees to seek jobs in other airlines, Tyagi said: "Nobody wants to leave this airline. That is only why we have been working without salaries for months now."

Exhibiting optimism that the crisis would be resolved, Captain Tyagi said: "We have heard that there are eight bidders in the fray. We hope that soon people will see aircraft in the sky."

On Friday cancelled international flights till April 15.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)