India lagged behind in technology due to 'secretive' approach of Congress : PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
Modi insulting democracy by seeing Indians in terms of communities: Cong
SC dismisses plea seeking stay on Modi biopic
PM Modi should stop misusing country's armed forces for political gains: Congress
HC dismisses plea to stay release of film 'PM Narendra Modi' till election results
Congress main cause of poverty in India, says Modi
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Congress party's tendency of keeping things secret was responsible for the country lagging behind technologically.
"Congress says they did not conduct the test earlier as they wanted to keep it a secret. It was this approach of keeping secrets due to which India lagged behind in technology," said PM Narendra Modi, while addressing a public rally here, in which he talked about "Mission Shakti".
"Today the courage is shown by Modi and the whole world is recognizing our stealth," he added.
Last month, PM Modi announced that India's anti-satellite weapon A-SAT successfully destroyed a live satellite on a low earth orbit, joining a group of three countries - the US, Russia and China - with such capability. His address to the nation generated a massive row with opposition alleging him of violating the MCC, however, Election Commission gave him a clean chit.
He also alleged that blasts took place in the Country in the Congress regime while Congress government put the entire blame on a person and change its Home Minister.
"When Congress' 'mahamilavati' remote government was at centre, didn't blasts occur in Bengaluru? Was not the nation living under fear of terror attacks? Did any major blast took place in last five years of your "chowkidaar's chowkidaari". It was the power of your one vote that made it possible," he said.
"When blasts used to take place in the nation, Congress government used to change its Home Minister and put the entire blame on one person. But Modi doesn't change the Home Minister, Modi changes the ways," said the prime minister.
For its 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, 14 will go to polls on 18 April in the second phase while rest of the half seats will go for polls on 23 April in the third phase.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU