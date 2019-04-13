India lagged behind in technology due to 'secretive' approach of Congress : PM Modi

said that the party's tendency of keeping things secret was responsible for the country lagging behind technologically.

" says they did not conduct the test earlier as they wanted to keep it a secret. It was this approach of keeping secrets due to which lagged behind in technology," said PM Modi, while addressing a public rally here, in which he talked about "Mission Shakti".

"Today the courage is shown by and the whole world is recognizing our stealth," he added.

Last month, PM announced that India's A-SAT successfully destroyed a on a low earth orbit, joining a group of three countries - the US, and - with such capability. His address to the nation generated a massive row with opposition alleging him of violating the MCC, however, gave him a clean chit.

He also alleged that blasts took place in the Country in the regime while Congress government put the entire blame on a person and change its

"When Congress' 'mahamilavati' remote government was at centre, didn't blasts occur in Bengaluru? Was not the nation living under fear of terror attacks? Did any major blast took place in last five years of your "chowkidaar's chowkidaari". It was the power of your one vote that made it possible," he said.

"When blasts used to take place in the nation, Congress government used to change its and put the entire blame on one person. But Modi doesn't change the Home Minister, Modi changes the ways," said the

For its 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, 14 will go to polls on 18 April in the second phase while rest of the half seats will go for polls on 23 April in the third phase.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)