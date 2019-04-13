Nehru tried to stop Rajendra Prasad from going to Somnath temple's rejuvenation programme: Yogi Adityanath

-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru tried to stop then President Rajendra Prasad from participating in the rejuvenation programme of Somnath temple after independence.
While heaping praise on the first President Dr Rajendra Prasad, Adityanath said that he was the pillar of 'secularism' and strongly upheld the values of 'democracy.'
"If we about our post-Independence time, our first President Dr Rajendra Prasad was among those who provided immense strength to Indian politics and democracy and contributed greatly towards it," he said.
"Who can forget his personality? He was a strong pillar of secularism in Indian politics and set an example that how Indian culture and values should be respected," said Adityanath.
However, Adityanath slammed first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
"After independence when talks of rejuvenation of Somnath temple were taking place, then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru tried that President Rajendra Prasad does not come to that programme."
"But despite all this, he did not worry about it and went there to inaugurate the programme of rejuvenation of Somnath temple from his own hands," said Adityanath.
Eight Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh voted for the first phase of General Elections on April 11.
The election is scheduled in Uttar Pradesh in all seven phases for its 80 Parliamentary constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
