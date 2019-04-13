Congress gets troubled when I remember martyrs: PM Modi

Prime on Saturday said that the party gets troubled when he remembers martyrs.

"A nation that forgets its history and brave hearts who sacrificed their life ceases to exist. Now when remembers these martyrs, it troubles the and its allies," said Prime while addressing an election rally here.

He accused the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) of being "inspired" by dynasty. said, " and are inspired by dynasty and we are inspired by nationalism. They find ways to benefit their family but we work hard to bring the last person standing in the line forward."

Modi also said that this election is about deciding the fate of in the 21st century, and not about electing the and PM.

"This election is not about who will become the MP, Minister, or who will form the government? This election is about deciding how of 21st century will be," Modi said.

"When I see an old man wearing a slipper receiving the Padma Shri award, then I think this is my with beliefs in its capabilities. Five years ago, no one could have imagined that a person serving the poor tribal can be conferred with the Padma Shri award," he said.

also said that "a small mistake" during the recent elections ruined the entire state.

"Recently, Assembly elections were held. It left a little more to be desired. Did it ruin or not? A small mistake was made, which led to such a heavy price," he said.

"Will you people let be ruined further? Will we rectify the wrong that we did last time," he asked.

"It was because of your blessings and support that I was able to take strong and bold action in the interest of the country," he said.

Lok Sabha poll in Karnataka is scheduled to be conducted in two phases on April 18 and April 23. The results will be announced on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)