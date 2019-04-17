Jet Privilege assures customers, services to continue unabated

-
In the wake of Jet Airways cancelling all its operations, Jet Privilege on Wednesday assured its customers that the value of their JPMiles remains secure and intact. It also gave customers the choice to redeem their JPMiles by flying across other airlines.
"With our air reward offering, "Select Flights", members have the choice to redeem their JPMiles to fly free across more airlines, any destinations, any flights and any seats in India and globally," the company said in a statement.
The other facilities of availing JPMiles on hotel stays, fuel and other services will continue unabated, the statement added.
Jet Privilege Pvt. Ltd. is a separate, independent entity, part of the Etihad Aviation Group formed with the sole purpose to market, develop and grow JetPrivilege - an internationally acclaimed award-winning loyalty and rewards programme.
Earlier on Wednesday, Jet Airways cancelled all flights, including its international flights temporarily after failing to secure emergency funds from its lenders, according to a statement by the airlines.
The embattled airline said it took this decision after State Bank of India (SBI) on behalf of a consortium of Indian lenders informed on Tuesday night, that they were unable to consider its request for critical interim funding.
"Since no emergency funding from the lenders or any other source is forthcoming, the airline will not be able to pay for fuel or other critical services to keep the operations going. Consequently, with immediate effect, Jet Airways is compelled to cancel all its international and domestic flights. The last flight will operate today," Jet said in a statement.
