Jet Privilege assures customers, services to continue unabated

In the wake of cancelling all its operations, Jet Privilege on Wednesday assured its customers that the value of their remains secure and intact. It also gave customers the choice to redeem their by flying across other

"With our air reward offering, "Select Flights", members have the choice to redeem their to fly free across more airlines, any destinations, any flights and any seats in and globally," the company said in a statement.

The other facilities of availing JPMiles on hotel stays, fuel and other services will continue unabated, the statement added.

is a separate, independent entity, part of the Etihad Group formed with the sole purpose to market, develop and grow JetPrivilege - an internationally acclaimed award-winning loyalty and rewards programme.

Earlier on Wednesday, cancelled all flights, including its international flights temporarily after failing to secure emergency funds from its lenders, according to a statement by the

The embattled said it took this decision after (SBI) on behalf of a consortium of Indian lenders informed on Tuesday night, that they were unable to consider its request for critical interim funding.

"Since no emergency funding from the lenders or any other source is forthcoming, the will not be able to pay for fuel or other critical services to keep the operations going. Consequently, with immediate effect, is compelled to cancel all its international and domestic flights. The last flight will operate today," Jet said in a statement.

