Academicians write to President Kovind, demand withdrawal of FIR against former MCNUJC VC

Over 300 academicians have written a letter to Vice Ram Nath Kovind, demanding the withdrawal of FIR that was lodged against Brij Kishore Kuthiala, former VC of University, Bhopal, and 19 others, for alleged financial anomalies.

"We, the following teachers, are rudely surprised and shocked at the Chairman, Governing Council, Makhanalal University of Journalism and Communication, Bhopal, instructing the of the University to lodge an FIR against the former Vice and twenty existing faculty members on various uninvestigated and unproved charges," the letter reads.

On 14 April, Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had registered an FIR against Kuthiyala and 19 others, including HODs, for alleged irregularities in appointments and financial matters.

While seeking a full-fledged impartial enquiry in the matter, the academicians said, "Extreme steps, such as lodging an FIR against University teachers, can and must logically follow an adequate enquiry and a notice seeking an explanation. Even after that, as good practice, a full-fledged impartial enquiry must be held because the concerned people are University teachers and highly responsible citizen as such,"

Terming the action taken by the against the former VC, as smacking of political vendetta, the teachers wrote: "Since the required procedures have not been followed, the action is clearly untenable and will necessarily lead to prolonged litigation to the detriment of the academicians of the University. This may mean nothing to the Government, but this will amount to extremely uncalled for harassment of the teachers and their families."

The academicians believe that any which has been set up to provide a post facto rationale of its action may be sufficiently unbiased or objective. "This will further undermine the credibility of the University and the Government," the letter states.

The academicians have urged the to intervene in the matter and advice the to withdraw the FIR and stop harassment of the academicians.

