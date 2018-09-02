Jharkhand CM elated over National Clean School Award

After the state bagged the fourth position in the National Clean School Award, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said the feat is an achievement for the developing state.
The Chief Minister tweeted, "It is another achievement for the developing Jharkhand. The state secured the fourth position in the National Clean School Award. Three schools of the state have been selected for this award."
Jharkhand shared the fourth position with Haryana, Maharashtra and Rajasthan. Three schools from each state made it for the award.
Pondicherry secured the first place, where seven schools were awarded for cleanliness, while Tamil Nadu bagged the second position. The third position was shared by Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.
As many as 52 schools from across the country were bestowed with the National Clean School Award. The ranking and the list were issued by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.
