Jharkhand: Five opposition MLAs join BJP ahead of assembly polls

Ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections, five MLAs from opposition parties joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday here.
Among the five, Baharagora MLA Kunal Sarangi and Mandu MLA JP Bhai Patel are from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).
Bhawanathpur MLA Bhanu Pratap Shahi is from Nav Jawan Sangharsh Morcha. Lahardagga MLA Sukhdev Bhagat and Barhi MLA Manoj Yadav from Congress have also joined the BJP.
