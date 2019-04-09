'Jobby Justin made the right decision by joining ATK': IM Vijayan

IM Vijayan, the former Indian striker on Monday backed East Bengal striker Jobby Justin's decision to make a switch to Kolkata-based (ISL) team Athletico de (ATK).

"At the outset, it was I who had asked Jobby to join East Bengal. I had told him then that if he played well in the I-League, there is a good chance he would get offers from ISL," goal.com quoted as saying.

"Now he received offers from many ISL teams, not just The important thing for him was to move to a club which would give him first-team opportunities," he added.

Justin, the Kerela born forward, had a great season with East Bengal scoring nine times in the 17 matches, but he decided to sign a pre-contract with in the month of March. He will start playing for the team from the 2019-20 season.

also said that he advised Jobby to move out as East Bengal since there is no surety about their participation in the ISL.

"But we are still unclear as to whether East Bengal will be in the ISL next season. So I think he made the right decision to move to But he needs to work hard for him to reap the benefits of that decision," said.

This decision by Justin received severe criticism from the East Bengal fans, but the former Indian Vijayan remains to be in his support.

