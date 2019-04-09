Iqbal Imam named Pakistan women's team batting coach

The Pakistan Board (PCB) has named as the for the women's team, replacing from

"Iqbal's appointment is also a testament to the PCB's commitment to reward and promote all the top performers, while also creating merit-based coaching opportunities for talented Pakistani coaches," the PCB said in a statement on Monday.

Imam is currently the of the region. He has also served as the of the Pakistan A, Under-19 and women's U-17 teams.

In a 15-year domestic career, Imam played 262 first-class and List-A matches scoring 8,349 runs and taking 219 wickets.

He will join the training camp of the women's team in Karachi, which commences under the guidance of on April 9.

The first assignment for Imam would be the International Council (ICC) Women's Championship fixture against

The side leaves for on April 29 for three ICC Women's Championship ODIs on May 6 ,9 and 12, which will be followed by five T20Is on May 15, 18, 19, 22 and 23.

