Iqbal Imam named Pakistan women's team batting coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named Iqbal Imam as the batting coach for the women's team, replacing Andy Richards from Australia.

"Iqbal's appointment is also a testament to the PCB's commitment to reward and promote all the top performers, while also creating merit-based coaching opportunities for talented Pakistani coaches," the PCB said in a statement on Monday.

Imam is currently the head coach of the Karachi region. He has also served as the assistant coach of the Pakistan A, Under-19 and women's U-17 teams.

In a 15-year domestic career, Imam played 262 first-class and List-A matches scoring 8,349 runs and taking 219 wickets.

He will join the training camp of the women's cricket team in Karachi, which commences under the guidance of head coach Mark Coles on April 9.

The first assignment for Imam would be the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's Championship fixture against South Africa.

The side leaves for South Africa on April 29 for three ICC Women's Championship ODIs on May 6 ,9 and 12, which will be followed by five T20Is on May 15, 18, 19, 22 and 23.

First Published: Tue, April 09 2019. 10:06 IST

