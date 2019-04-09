UAE announces squad for series against Zimbabwe

United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday announced a 15-member squad for the tour of Zimbabwe which is set to begin this week. The team will take on Chairman's XI in a warm-up match, before playing the ODI series against Zimbabwe.
This will series be UAE's first bilateral ODI series against a full member nation.
Mohammad Naveed will be the captain of the team which features veterans like Rohan Mustafa, Shaiman Anwar, and Imran Haider.
"This series is a testament to the quality of not only UAE's national side, but to the growing levels and abilities of Associate cricket," Waleed Bukhatir, chief selector and Emirates Cricket Board member said in an official statement.
"Such achievements can only happen by nurturing relationships with various Full Member boards, and through Emirates Cricket Board's vision and leadership we are very pleased to maintain and strengthen these relationships and see these milestones reached, we are very grateful to all involved," he added.
Squad: Mohammad Naveed (c), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Shaiman Anwar, Muhammad Usman, CP Rizwan, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Boota, Ghulam Shabbir, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan, Qadeer Ahmed.
UAE takes on Zimbabwe in a four-match ODI series beginning from April 10.
