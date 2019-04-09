Shane Warne picks his hypothetical Australia World Cup squad

Shane Warne, the Australian legend, on Tuesday picked his hypothetical Australian squad of fifteen players for the upcoming

"My squad of 15, Warner, Short, Finch, Smith, Maxwell, Stoinis, Carey, Cummins, Starc, Richardson J (if fit), Zampa plus S, N Lyon, A Turner, Coulter-Nile thoughts followers? Agree ?," he posted on his account.

The spinner was seen making a bold move of not including the opener in squad. Khwaja is the world's leading run-scorer in ODI format in 2019.

The left-hander Khawaja has scored 769 runs in 13 matches with an average of 59.15, in the process becoming the joint-fastest Australian to 1,000 ODI runs in 27 innings.

also named in his playing XI for Short has worked under him at Rajasthan Royals in the (IPL).

Short played four ODI's for between June and November last year but has since been overlooked.

Shane Warne's World Cup XV: (First XI) David Warner, D'Arcy Short, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, (Extras) Shaun Marsh, Nathan Lyon, Ashton Turner,

takes on England and in the warm-up fixtures before on May 25 and 27.

Australia will play against in their opening fixture of the World Cup on June 1.

