Modi opened bank accounts under PMJDY, but money went to Anil Ambani: Rahul

on Friday alleged that although opened for people under the (PMJDY) scheme, money was deposited in Anil Ambani's

"You will get Rs 6,000 per month until you get Rs 12,000 as your monthly income. ji did a good work that he opened bank accounts," Gandhi said while addressing a poll rally here. "However, he made a fool of people. He opened and deposited money in the of But we will deposit money in the accounts opened by him."

The also promised increased prices of paddy to cultivators in the region.

" farmers get Rs 2500 per quintal for their paddy and you get only Rs 1200 in Odisha. This is an injustice of Patnaik. You will get Rs 2600 for your paddy here," he said.

Gandhi went on to claim that Modi tried to revoke bills related to tribals.

"We brought a land acquisition bill and tribal bill. tried to revoke all these bills. In Bastar, Tata took land from tribals. It is written in the bill if industrialist has not started the work land will be given back to tribals. In Chhattisgarh, we gave the land back to tribals," he said.

Gandhi further said that Congress' poll promise of NYAY in which the party will give Rs 72,000 to 20 per cent of poor whose income is under Rs 12,000, has two major goals.

"There are two goals of NYAY scheme - first, putting money in the pockets of the poor in the country and secondly, to kickstart the country's economy," he said.

"No money will be taken from the middle class. No additional tax will be rolled out. The money will be taken from the pockets of Anil Ambani, and others."

Gandhi reiterated the poll promise made to farmers and said that no will be put behind bars if he fails to repay loans. He also promised that there will be a separate budget for farmers if the party is voted to power in 2019.

