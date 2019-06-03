Jasprit Bumrah undergoes doping test

[UK], Jun 3 (ANI): As Indian team up for its first match in the ongoing Cricket World Cup, Men in Blue's lethal pacer Jasprit Bumrah was taken for a doping test on Monday.

Dope control official took the pacer for conducting a test during the team's practice session at the in

There were a total of two sittings in the test. In the first round, Bumrah was taken for a urine test and after 45 minutes, the blood sample of the pacer was taken.

Under every ICC event, every Board of in India's (BCCI) has to undergo a doping test conducted by the (WADA).

A BCCI source confirmed that Bumrah was indeed taken for a doping test. However, the source did not reveal whether any other is scheduled to undergo a doping test.

