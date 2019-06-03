CWC'19: Blue Tigers send their best wishes for Men in Blue

As Indian team gears up to play their first match of on June 5, Indian footballers (Blue Tigers) sent their best wishes to the Men in Blue on Monday.

In a video posted by Indian football team on Twitter, various footballers like Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and can be seen sending good wishes to the Indian team.

"As @imVkohli's #TeamIndia (@BCCI) gets set for the @ICC #CWC19, the #BlueTigers wish them all the best! Go get 'em, boys," Indian football team posted on

Ahead of the World Cup, the Men in Blue lost their first warm-up match against by four wickets but the team was able to bounce back in the second warm-up fixture against and they recorded a comprehensive 95-run victory.

Indian fifteen-member squad for World Cup: Virat Kohli (c), (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Kartik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Bumrah , Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja,

will play their opening match of against on June 5.

On the other hand, the Blue Tigers will take part in the King's Cup which is scheduled to begin from June 5 in will take on Curacao in their first match.

