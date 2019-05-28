John Bailey launches Hindi version of Oscar Academy's publication 'Digital Dilemma'

John Bailey, President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences e-launched the Hindi version of an Academy Publication, 'Digital Dilemma', in New Delhi.
The event on Tuesday had guests from the film industry including celebrated film editor and Governor of the Academy, Carol Littleton.
Justice Manmohan Sarin, Chairman, FCAT; Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of I & B; Prasoon Joshi, Chairman, CBFC; Ujwal Nirgudkar, Member of the Academy and Prakash Magdum, Director, NFAI were also present at the event.
Written by Milt Shelton and Andy Maltz, 'Digital Dilemma' has been already translated into several languages.
John Bailey in his speech said that "the translation is important in order to reach out to the film fraternity in India".
"There are many challenges thrown by the technological changes in the film storage medium and this book will help filmmakers in understanding and planning the storage of born-digital material," he said.
An MoU was signed between the Academy and National Film Archive of India (NFAI) which emphasised on the need of the Hindi version that would benefit different stakeholders in the country.
National Film Archive of India, the premier organisation under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, works for the conservation, preservation and restoration of films.
The Academy works towards the goal of advancing the arts and sciences of motion pictures.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU