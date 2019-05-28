'Men in Black: International' Hindi trailer to release soon

Siddhant and get suited up as they are all set to turn into agents for the Hindi version of 'Men in Black

Indian 'MIB' fans will get to watch the trailer of the Hindi version on Thursday, May 30. The film will also release in Tamil and Telegu.

Sharing the news of the trailer, posted a quirky stop-motion clip on

"Brace yourself for some coolness! The agents from are here as your shields to protect you from the atrocities of universe! Hindi Trailer out on May 30, 11:00 am. Are you ready ?" she captioned the video.

The clip divided into two windows starts with two black suitcases moving along the streets of till they reach the Indian agents, Sanya and Siddhant.

The fun and amusing video features the two actors waiting for the suitcases to unpack. The two are next seen dressed in elegant black suits.

Completing their look with a pair of black square-framed glasses, the duo leave for the destination they have been called to.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who shot to fame with 'Gully Boy', will give his voice to Chris Hemsworth's character while 'Dangal' will be the voice of Tessa Thompson's character.

F. Gary Gray's directorial also stars 'Taken' Liam Neeson, Rebecca Ferguson, and

Based on the comic book series, the 'Men in Black' movie franchise kicked off in 1997. and starred in the original MIB film trilogy as agent J and K, respectively, who spend their days protecting the earth from alien threats.

The film is slated to release on June 14 this year.

