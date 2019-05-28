We are in rich period of international engagement: Academy president John bailey

and have 26 wins between them in the best foreign film but with the (AMPAS) increasing its "international engagement", the trend is changing, Academy said Tuesday.

India, which has been sending for consideration since 1957, is yet to win a trophy in the category though there have been individual victories for Bhanu Athiya, A R Rahman and

Only three Indian -- "Mother India", "Salaam Bombay" and "Lagaan" -- have been nominated in the segment which was renamed as best international feature film category.

"I think we are in a very rich period of international engagement. In the past, there have been tremendous numbers of Eurocentric (wins). But there are multiple reasons for that, which have nothing to do with India," Bailey said in a press conference while responding to a question about Indian not faring well at

"If you go back, what we used to call the Foreign Language Film, the award has a rich history. It started in 1947. Before it was an established category, it was an honorary Films like 'Bicycle Thieves' and 'Shoe-Shine', were all Italian neo-realist films. 'Rashomon' in 1950, was a Japanese post war film. That was not Eurocentric but, there's been a rich history," he added.

Bailey also noted that in the initial years, there were very few countries that sent their films for consideration.

"There was not a whole wide non-European exposure or submission that has continued to grow. A year ago, 92 or 93 countries submitted films. This past year, there were 89 countries. We fully expect that it's going to be 100 countries."



Bailey said in the last decade, "there has been very, very rich exposure of non-European films that have been nominated and honoured".

"I don't buy the argument about ( being) Eurocentric. I think it's diminishing... Every year, we are seeing more and more countries make magnificent films that just make us stand back and look in awe."



The Academy president, who is currently on a trip to with wife Carol Littleton, participated in a special interactive session along with (CBFC) chief and Amit Khare, Secretary,

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)