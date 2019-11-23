John Turturro to star as Carmine Falcone in 'The Batman'

Robert Pattinson starrer 'The Batman' has added yet another star to its cast - John Turturro.

He is on board to essay the role of Carmine Falcone, the Gotham City gangster and opponent to the titular character.

Film's director Matt Reeves announced the same on Twitter in a quirky way. He put out a gif of Turtutto with the text reading, "You said it, man."

Sharing the gif, Reeves wrote, "I said... #CarmineFalcone."

The 62-year old has joined the cast which already includes Zoe Kravitz, who is set to star as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman; Paul Dano, who will play the Riddler; Colin Farrell, who will be seen as the Penguin; Jeffrey Wright, who will be the commissioner Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred.

The pre-production on the DC Comics adaptation is expected to start this summer. The movie is being described as having a grounded take on Batman and will feature many of his villains.

It is scheduled to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.

Meanwhile, Turturro can next be seen in 'The Big Lebowski' spinoff titled 'Jesus Rolls' and also has the HBO limited series 'The Plot Against America' in his kitty.

Recently, the actor appeared in the Netflix animated series 'Green Eggs and Ham' and was nominated for an Emmy in 2017 for the HBO series 'The Night Of'.

