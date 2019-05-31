Robert Pattinson to play 'Batman'

'Twilight' fame finally been roped in to star in the forthcoming film 'The Batman'.

From featuring as a vampire in 'Twilight' to playing the caped crusader 'Batman', it seems Pattinson has a connection with bats and darkness. The has become the youngest to ever play on the big screen.

Variety confirmed the news on Friday and added that the film is expected to go on floors this summer.

Matt Reeves, the filmmaker behind the last two "Planet of the Apes" sequels, took over directing duties for the DC superhero film after stepped down from the director's in 2017 and later stepped down as the 'Batman' altogether. Thus giving Reeves an opportunity to chose his own

Reeves along with his 'Planet of the Apes' collaborator Dylan Clark, is producing the film.

Following a disappointing performance by ' v Superman' (2016) and 'Justice League' (2017), Reeves is taking time to come up with a properly polished script.

The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 25, 2021.

Meanwhile, Pattinson will also be seen with in Christopher Nolan's latest film, "Tenet," releasing July 17, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)