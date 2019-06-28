Jordyn Woods claps back at rumours that Kylie Jenner supported her financially

Supermodel Jordyn Woods has fired back at rumours that her former friend and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner supported her financially.

On Sunday's episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', Kim Kardashian claimed that her sister Kylie financially helped Jordyn and her family, reported Fox News.

"Kylie, provides for Woods whole family off of what you have given her and the disrespect of, just, like, she has to know that there's a problem," she said in the episode that addressed the cheating scandal involving Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson and Jordyn.

Jordyn disputed Kim's comments, saying that she earned everything herself.

"I definitely work very hard for a lot of the things that I have, and as you can see, I'm out here hustling, and I've always been working," Jordyn told Tonight as cited by Fox News.

"I started modelling when I was 18 and you know, I work hard," the -21-year-old said.

Earlier this year, Jordyn launched an eyelash line and recently announced a new collaboration with Boohoo. Jordyn announced her Boohoo line a day after the 'KUWTK' cheating scandal episode aired, which resulted in an outpour of support by those who are still team Jordyn.

"That's right! Build your OWN damn brand sis! There is a legacy with YOUR name on it! No more standing in the shadow of anyone!" wrote one follower. While many other fans came out in her support.

Khloe and Tristan called it quits in February after his cheating scandal with Jordyn. Even after parting ways, the two try to remain civil for their daughter True Thompson.

