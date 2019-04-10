Journalist Priya Ramani pleads not guilty in defamation case by MJ Akbar

-
Journalist Priya Ramani has pleaded not guilty and claimed trial as a Delhi court frames defamation charge against her in a case filed by former Union Minister MJ Akbar.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM), Samar Vishal, also granted permanent exemption to Ramani from personal appearance in the hearings to follow.
Ramani had earlier appeared before ACMM who had granted her bail on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 in February.
The matter has been listed for further hearing on May 4.
Ramani was the first woman to accuse Akbar of sexual harassment during the #MeToo campaign.
Akbar, the former Minister of State for External Affairs, had filed a defamation case against the journalist for accusing him of sexual misconduct. The allegations levelled against him forced him to resign from the Union Cabinet on 17 October 2018.
