JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

England deserve favourite tag, says Jason Gillespie
Business Standard

UP: 9 arrested for IPL match-fixing, Rs 4 lakh seized

ANI  |  Politics 

Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday busted a cricket betting syndicate with the arrest of nine persons in Prayagraj.

The group was involved in online match-fixing in Indian Premier League matches. Around Rs 4 lakh have been seized from them, said police.

"Nine persons from a cricket betting syndicate have been arrested. Rs 3,86,000, 20 mobiles, one laptop and two bikes have been seized from them," Allahabad Senior Superintendent of Police Atul Sharma told media persons. The accused have been identified as Ankit Jaiswal, Nitin Sahu, Mohan Sahu, Vivek Sahu, Navneet Rai, Sintu Kesarvani, Sachin Agreri, Kasar Soni and Ankur Gupta.

An FIR has been registered.

Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, April 10 2019. 11:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU