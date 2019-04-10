UP: 9 arrested for IPL match-fixing, Rs 4 lakh seized

-
Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday busted a cricket betting syndicate with the arrest of nine persons in Prayagraj.
The group was involved in online match-fixing in Indian Premier League matches. Around Rs 4 lakh have been seized from them, said police.
"Nine persons from a cricket betting syndicate have been arrested. Rs 3,86,000, 20 mobiles, one laptop and two bikes have been seized from them," Allahabad Senior Superintendent of Police Atul Sharma told media persons. The accused have been identified as Ankit Jaiswal, Nitin Sahu, Mohan Sahu, Vivek Sahu, Navneet Rai, Sintu Kesarvani, Sachin Agreri, Kasar Soni and Ankur Gupta.
An FIR has been registered.
Further investigation is underway.
