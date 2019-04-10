UP: 9 arrested for IPL match-fixing, Rs 4 lakh seized

police on Tuesday busted a cricket betting syndicate with the arrest of nine persons in Prayagraj.

The group was involved in in matches. Around Rs 4 lakh have been seized from them, said police.

"Nine persons from a cricket betting syndicate have been arrested. Rs 3,86,000, 20 mobiles, one laptop and two bikes have been seized from them," Senior of Police told The accused have been identified as Ankit Jaiswal, Nitin Sahu, Mohan Sahu, Vivek Sahu, Navneet Rai, Sintu Kesarvani, Sachin Agreri, and

An FIR has been registered.

Further investigation is underway.

