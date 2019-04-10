UP: 3 women arrested for beating police personnel

Three women have been arrested for beating a police PRD personnel at a district hospital in Sitapur, police said. "On Tuesday, the PRD personnel was on duty at the district hospital. A few women tried to skip the line. When the PRD personnel objected, the women thrashed and slapped her," Circle Officer told media persons.Soon after receiving the report, rushed to the district hospital to take stock of the situation.

The three women have been brought to the police station and a case has been registered on them.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)