Yasin Malik brought to Delhi; to be quizzed in terror-funding case

Kashmiri separatist leader was brought to from a jail on Tuesday evening after the Investigation Agency (NIA) secured a production warrant against him in connection with an alleged terror and separatism funding case.

Malik will be quizzed by the NIA on Wednesday on charges of funding terror activities in the state of and He will face questions related to funding to his banned organisation Liberation Front (JKLF).

The separatist leader was arrested under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in February and lodged in in Jammu.

The central government had banned the JKLF last month, saying the outfit is actively engaged in inciting secession and is illegally funnelling funds for fomenting terrorism.

Malik also faces charges of involvement in the kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of then Union Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, in December 1989.

