Yasin Malik brought to Delhi; to be quizzed in terror-funding case

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik was brought to Delhi from a Jammu jail on Tuesday evening after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) secured a production warrant against him in connection with an alleged terror and separatism funding case.
Malik will be quizzed by the NIA on Wednesday on charges of funding terror activities in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. He will face questions related to funding to his banned organisation Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF).
The separatist leader was arrested under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in February and lodged in Kot Balwal Jail in Jammu.
The central government had banned the JKLF last month, saying the outfit is actively engaged in inciting secession and is illegally funnelling funds for fomenting terrorism.
Malik also faces charges of involvement in the kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, in December 1989.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU