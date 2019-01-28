JPP, AAP conspiring against Om Prakash Chautala: Surjewala

Senior here on Monday alleged that newly-found (JPP) and (AAP) have come together to "conspire" against former

Surjewala, who is contesting the ongoing Jind by-poll, offered prayers at

Speaking to ANI, said: "The two conspirators- the JPP and (Delhi's Chief Minister) had come together only to ensure that Digvijay Chautala and Dushyant Chautala's 86-year-old ailing grandfather was sent to in the middle of the night."

was echoing what Indian Lok Dal (INLD) had said a few days back in the wake of the cancellation of the party supremo's parole - for which INLD has demanded a probe.

When asked about his views on Haryana's Manohar Lal Khattar's comment on him being an outsider, Surjewala said: "I think it is an obnoxious claim made by people who neither understand Jind nor Haryana's culture. Khattar who is making such claims belongs to Rohtak, why does he contest from Karnal."

He further accused the JPP and Khattar-led government of divisive "The two 'Chautala Gangs' and Khattar Sahab proceeded on the division of caste and polarisation."

On the prospect on winning the by-poll, Surjewala said: " party is the only party who has a vision for Jind, a vision for new development and a vision for the creation of infrastructure."

"Jind will win this election, people will win if wins," he added.

People of Jind have chosen the development model over the division of caste and over the of hate and "rabid" division based on caste and religion, he further said.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, Jannayak Janta Party's (JPP) candidate for Jind by-poll, Digvijay Chautala, said, "We are confident. People will see a positive change in Politics that will rise above religion, caste and creed."

Along with Surjewala, the late Hari Chand Middha's son and ruling Bhartiya Janata Party's candidate and INLD's Umed Singh Redhu are also in the fray.

constituency was represented by Hari Chand Middha, a candidate from the INLD. The seat went vacant after Middha passed away due to on August 26.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)