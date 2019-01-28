16 trains delayed as cold wave grips Delhi

As many as 16 trains coming into were delayed on Monday owing to the dense blanketing

In addition to the extreme weather conditions, air quality continued to remain poor.

According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the capital was recorded at 269 till 8.00 am, which falls in the 'poor' category.

According to the AQI data, major pollutants PM 2.5 was at 178 and PM 10 was at 201, in 'Moderate' and 'Poor' category respectively in Lodhi Road area.

AQI in the range of 51 to 100 is considered as satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 falls under the category of poor, 300-400 is considered 'very poor' and 401-500 falls under the 'hazardous' category.

Popularly known as Rain Baseras, the government-supported night shelter homes have become the haven for the homeless.

According to Gauri, a caretaker in one of the night shelter homes in Munirka, all the arrangements have been made for the people who come from various parts of the country. "Two-time is provided and all the other arrangements are here. A majority of the destitute staying here are from Madhubani," she said.

A person taking shelter in Rain Basera said, "The poor have no place to go as the cold wave has intensified in the city. The government is taking good care of us as we get all the needful.

