JSPL clocks 16 pc growth in quarterly steel, related products sales

Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) recorded steel and related products production of 1.57 million tonnes and sales of 1.51 million tonnes during the April to June quarter, a company spokesperson said on Monday.

The quarterly steel and related products production and sales saw a 17 per cent and 16 per cent growth respectively during Q1 FY 20 on a year-on-year basis.

The quarterly production and sales of steel and related products stood at 1.35 million tonnes and 1.3 million tonnes respectively in Q1 FY19, the spokesperson said.

JSPL, a part of the 22 billion dollars diversified O P Jindal Group, is among India's fastest-growing and leading conglomerates with a significant presence in core infrastructure sectors including steel, power, mining and infrastructure.

Its operations span across Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Jharkhand. JSPL also has the world's first direct reduced iron plant based on high ash coal gasification. The country's largest blast furnace at JSPL in Angul, Odisha produced its highest-ever hot metal output of 10,845 tonnes for a single day on July 2.

