GoAir announces seven new international routes

India's budget airline GoAir will be expanding its international footprint starting July 19 onward, with seven new international routes.

GoAir will be starting daily flights from Mumbai and Delhi to Abu Dhabi, Muscat and Bangkok. Flights will also be operations from Kannur to Dubai and back, and to Kuwait and back.

Out of the seven new international routes, Bangkok, Dubai and Kuwait are new markets for GoAir whereas the other routes are already on the airline's network albeit from different cities in India.

The airline already flies to Abu Dhabi and Muscat from Kannur, and it flies to Phuket and Maldives (being seasonal flight) from Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai.

GoAir has flown over 72 million passengers since its inception and in the next two years, the airline is expected to touch the 100 million passengers mark.

Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir, said, "I am very pleased to announce these planned launches which will strengthen GoAir's presence in the Middle East and South East Asian countries. The network expansion is in sync with our vision to expand out footprint in strategic markets and to grow our profitably. This time we are entering new destinations - Kuwait, Dubai and Bangkok and we intend to continue the momentum in the near future."

An aviation foray of the Wadia Group, GoAir operates as a low-cost carrier model that demands cost leadership, operational efficiency and reliability.

It operates Airbus A320s aircraft and flies to Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi and Srinagar.

