Venus Creme Bar asks citizens to vote in #MeraDeshMeriZemmedari campaign

Venus Creme Bar, a quality product from the diversified RSPL group launched its latest socially-conscious campaign - #MeraDeshMeriZimmedari - to drive awareness among citizens about their responsibility towards the nation and the value of a single vote.

The socially-conscious message is the result of an extensive, month long, ground-level study and interaction of the company with various stakeholders.

The study concluded that while a section of the population is aware and considers voting their fundamental right, a large section is still not entirely aware about exercising their franchise and does not consider a single vote to have enough impact.

The television commercial would be aired beginning April 19 on all leading channels [news and GEC] and is available since April 9 on company's digital platforms like YouTube, Facebook, among others.

- Concept and Execution

The 1:45 min duration television commercial in Hindi opens in the living room of a family comprising husband, wife and a kid. The husband while watching a political debate on a news channel complains about irresponsible politicians and their inability to manage the country. To this, the wife retorts questioning the responsibility of the husband who's sitting comfortably on the couch while the entire nation is out voting. The husband is quick to dismiss his wife's views saying his single vote won't make any difference at all.

In the follow-up shot, the wife while decking up before the mirror shifts to a different topic and enquires with the husband if he has paid their son's school fees. The husband replies in the affirmative and asks his wife to check the receipt lying in his laptop bag. She again enquires if he has ordered dad's medicines; to which he says they would arrive by tomorrow morning.

In the next frame, the wife turns around and asks the husband as to why did he have to do all these tasks. The camera shifts to the kid for a bit, who seems visibly amused with the discussion, before finally focusing on the husband who turns back and replies that it's his home, family and hence his responsibility.

In the subsequent frame, the wife asks a compelling question that isn't the nation his home and responsibility as well. She summarizes the entire discussion by stating that every vote counts with the camera focusing on the husband who has a smile on his face and is convinced about the power of his vote. The wives then walk up to the husband with a soothing track playing in the background and ask him to discharge his responsibility as a citizen by voting.

In the concluding shots, the entire family is shown together with the voice-over saying, "Vote karna sirf hamara adhikar hi nahi, zimmedari bhi hai. Zimmedari nibhao, kyunki har vote se farq padta hai (Voting is not just our right but responsibility as well. Discharge your responsibility since every vote counts)."

"Our latest campaign underlines the commitment of RSPL and to be a responsible corporate citizen. The 17th Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is on and the onus is on every citizen to vote and make an impact. With the core message of #MeraDeshMeriZimmedari, our aims to drive awareness among citizens about their responsibility towards the nation, the power of a single vote and encourages them to exercise their franchise", said Gyanchandani, Joint Managing Director, RSPL Ltd.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)