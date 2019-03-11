Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 2.74%, NIFTY climbs 1.20%

Nifty Metal index ended up 2.74% at 3028.85 today. The index has gained 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd rose 4.92%, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd added 4.72% and National Aluminium Company Ltd slipped 4.14%.
The Nifty Metal index has fallen 18.00% over last one year compared to the 9.20% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index gained 2.73% and Nifty PSE index gained 2.57% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.20% to close at 11168.05 while the SENSEX increased 1.04% to close at 37054.1 today.
