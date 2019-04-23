Jindal Steel & Power completes delivery of rails to Indian Railways

& Power announced that it has completed delivery of the first ever order to supply rails to In July 2018, JSPL bagged 20 per cent of the Rs 2,500 crore global tender by the to supply long rails.

JSPL was to supply 97,400 tonnes of rails to the national transporter over a period of one year.

JSPL started dispatching the first consignments of rails on 15 August, 2018 from its plant and completed delivery of total quantities on 22 April, 2019, almost 4 months ahead of schedule.

