Julia Roberts, Chris Hemsworth, and more to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame stars

The will shine even brighter next year as a new class of celebrities are all set to get their stars!

On Thursday, the Chamber of Commerce's announced the list of celebrities receiving a star in 2020, reported

Just like the previous years, a wide variety of A-listers from TV, films, music, radio and more have been selected.

In the category of motion pictures, actors -- Julia Roberts, Octavia Spencer, Chris Hemsworth, Mahershala Ali, Laurence Fishburne, Ruth E. Carter, and Spike Lee, were named to receive the honour.

As for television, stars including Christina Applegate, Andy Cohen, Cindy Crawford, Dr. Phil McGraw, Terry Crews, Milo Ventimiglia, Wendy Williams, and Kathie Lee Gifford, among others will be recognised. While for music, talented artists like Billy Idol, 50 Cent, Alicia Keys, among several others will receive ceremonies next year.

"This year's choices were particularly unique. We were able to recognize the talents of 35 artists who have already built a legacy here in Hollywood," remarked and Walk of Famer

"Also, we were able to celebrate many new talented artists who've touched our hearts in film, television, radio and a variety of musical categories," added Di Bona.

Dates for the upcoming star ceremonies have not been scheduled yet. In fact, recipients will have two years to schedule the ceremonies meaning some may not receive their spot on or near Hollywood Boulevard till 2021.

