International Yoga Day: Akshay Kumar share a picture of his mother practicing yoga

Known for his strict fitness regime and healthy lifestyle, 'Khiladi' Kumar is an epitome of fitness. However, the on Thursday shared a picture of his mother doing to mark the International Day.

Akshay's 75-year-old mother doing can be seen sitting with her feet joined and eyes closed as she meditates.

The 'Proud' praised her mom for practicing yoga and making it a part of her daily routine even after a knee surgery.

"Sharing something I'm extremely of...post her knee surgery at the age of 75, my mother started doing yoga and now it is part of daily routine, improving one day at a time. #NeverTooLate #BreatheInBreatheOut #InternationalDayOfYoga," he tweeted.

Marking the 5th International Yoga Day, many B-town celebrities shared their videos and pictures on

and yoga enthusiast, Kundra performed and addressed a large crowd that had gathered to perform yoga in

"Yoga has benefited me in many ways and it is something I practice every day and not just on Yoga Day. The younger generation is a single oriented goal focused youth who is breathing but not living the moment. I believe we should give time to ourselves for yoga. Yoga helps in enlightenment," she said.

veteran too posted an image of him performing a yoga pose on besides also shared an image of her performing a yoga asana amidst the hills on

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)