The popular American 'The Theory', which made history as TV's longest-running show, ended last month. While fans are still reeling over the end of the series, may have the perfect gift to cheer them up!

Fans of the show can now relive their favourite moments from the hit comedy series as part of the Hollywood's (WBSTH) interactive soundstage.

Some of the original sets from the sit-com, including apartments 4A and 4B, the infamous elevator and the CalTech Physics Lab Cafeteria, will be added to the beginning June 25, this year at Stage 48: Script to Screen.

The guests will be able to experience all the fun (and physics!) as they step into the original sets from the groundbreaking hit show.

What's interesting is that the guests will be transported to Pasadena, where the show, which wrapped its 12-season-long run in May, was set. There will be plenty of photo ops available including the Foyer between apartments 4A and 4B where Leonard (Johnny Galecki), (Jim Parsons), Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and (Mayim Bialik) lived adjacent to the infamous elevator.

Additionally, fans can also step into the CalTech Physics Lab Cafeteria where Leonard, Sheldon, Howard (Simon Helberg) and Raj (Kunal Nayyar) often discussed the complexities of life and their relationships, in addition to comic book superpowers. The Cafeteria set will also feature original costumes and from the larger cast including Penny, Amy, and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch).

"Our tour is all about the fans and we are thrilled to invite fans of Theory to step into these iconic sets from such a beloved show," said Gary Soloff, Director of Marketing,

"There is nothing like being in the very spot that legendary film and TV shows were created and seeing authentic sets up close and personal can be an emotional experience especially with a memorable show that has such a broad global following," Soloff added.

So, explore the intricate level of details the show's creators put into the design of this iconic set and relive all your favourite moments like never before!

The final episode of the show aired on May 16 and found and (Mayim Bialik) finally winning a Nobel Prize.

Created by and Bill Prady, the show premiered on on September 24, 2007. In March 2017, the series was renewed for two additional seasons, bringing its total to twelve.

The show originally centred around the lives of socially awkward physicists and Cooper, who take a wild turn when the beautiful and free-spirited Penny moves in next door.

The series starred Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, and It has earned nominations and 10 wins during its run.

