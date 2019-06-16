Jyeshta Abhishekam festival at Tirumala temple, idols adorned with pearls

As the annual Jyeshta Abhishekam festival entered its second day on Saturday, the colossal effigy of Lord Balaji, Goddess Sridevi and Goddess Bhudevi adorned with pearls, was carried around the sacred streets near the temple area.

The three-day festival is celebrated every year to protect idols from damage that may have occurred while taking out processions and Tirumanjanam (holy baths) throughout the year.

On the second day, "Maha Santi Havan" is performed amidst chanting of Vedic mantras. In the evening, after Sahasra (offering of 1000 lamps), the Almighty is decorated with Muthyala kavacham, an armour studded with pearl.

On the first day, the idols are adorned with Vajrakavacham (armours studded with diamond), while on the third day, idols are embellished with Svarna kavacham (armours studded with gold).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)