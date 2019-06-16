Jyothi Surekha wins two bronze medal at World Archery Championships

Vijayawada-based Vennam made proud, winning two bronze medals at the ongoing World Championships in the on Saturday.

"I am very happy to share it with you all that V Jyothi Surekha, Arjuna Awardee from has won two bronze medals at the 50th World Championships being held at the from June 10 to 16," Vennam's father said in a communication to the press.

Vennam won the bronze in the individual compound and compound women's categories. She beat Yesim Bostan of in the 145-145 shoot off by shooting 10-9 in individual compound women's category.

" Vennam upset world number two Yesim Bostan in a one-arrow shoot-off to win bronze at WAC 2019. Jyothi scored a 10 over Yesim's 9," World said in a tweet.

In compound women's team event, Vennam along with and beat to 229-226.

