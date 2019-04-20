Jyotiraditya will win by huge margin, says wife Priyadarshini

-
Priyadarshini Scindia, wife of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Saturday said that her husband will win by a huge margin of votes from Guna Lok Sabha seat.
"People of the region appreciate the work of (Jyotiraditya) Scindia Jee. For long, I have been travelling extensively in the region. People are supporting him," Priyadarshini said while talking to ANI.
On being asked about the demand for her to take control of the campaign here, she said, "This is love and affection of the people. Rest assured, we (Jyotiraditya Scindia) will win by a huge margin."
Congress' west Uttar Pradesh general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia filed his nomination from Guna Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday.
Scindia has won this Lok Sabha seat for three consecutive terms -- 2004, 2009, and 2014. BJP has fielded Dr KP Yadav from Guna.
Guna will go to polls on May 12. The results will be announced on May 23.
