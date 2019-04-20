BJP government used investigative agencies for political vendetta: Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

-
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday alleged that the BJP-led Central government was using investigative agencies like CBI and Income Tax department for political vendetta against its political opponents.
Terming the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government as a "failed government," the Puducherry CM said, "(Prime Minister) Narendra Modi government is a failed government. I am saying it on account of decisions taken by the government in the last five years."
"PM Modi was targeting the established institutions in the country (in the last five years). PM Modi government was using investigative agencies for political vendetta against the opposition party leaders," he said while addressing a press conference here.
"You have seen TMC's, Mukul Roy. CBI investigation against him was going on. He joined BJP and cases against him were dropped. BJP has been using established and reputed institutions for political gains and to tarnish the reputation of the political parties," he said asserting that it is a very dangerous trend.
Narayanasami alleged that the credibility of CBI, ED, Income Tax has been completely eroded under the Narendra Modi government.
Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah of working in tandem to "destroy the democratic principles of the country", Puducherry Chief Minister said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah are working in tandem to destroy the democratic principles of the country. They don't heed to the advice of opposition."
He also alleged that the erstwhile Planning Commission was removed because Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to grab power.
"Why was Planning Commission was removed? Why did NITI Aayog come? For the convenience of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Narendra Modi wanted to grab power so he removed Planning Commission and brought NITI Aayog which is only a consultative body," the chief minister alleged.
"It is for the first time in the country that four judges of the Supreme Court came out openly saying interference in the functioning of the top court. PM Modi tried to arm-twist the judiciary," said Narayanasamy.
He also accused the BJP of trying to use Sabrimala issue just for the electoral gains.
"BJP making it a political issue is only for tilting the balance in the election. After the election they will forget it," he said.
All 20 Lok Sabha seats of Kerala will go to polls in the third phase on April 23. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.
