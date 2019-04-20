NIA arrests 13th accused in Delhi ISIS module case

-
ALSO READ
ISIS module case: NIA produces 10 arrested people before Delhi court
ISIS case: NIA conducts fresh searches in Delhi, Amroha
ISIS module case: NIA produces 10 arrested persons before Delhi court
NIA arrests 21-year-old for supplying weapons to suspected ISIS-inspired group
ISIS module: NIA arrests key conspirator from Delhi
-
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested Mohammad Gufran, suspected of being a key conspirator in plans to carry out terrorist attacks in Delhi NCR and Uttar Pradesh.
He is the 13th accused to be arrested in the NIA probe in connection with its probe against an ISIS-inspired group, which was allegedly planning to target places of importance in and around National Capital Territory of Delhi.
Gufran who is a resident of Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh was inspired by the ideology of ISIS and formed a pro-ISIS module namely Harkat Ul Harb-e-Islam, the NIA said.
"During the investigation, it was established that Gufran is one of the key conspirators in planning to carry out terrorist attacks in Delhi NCR and UP. It was further revealed that he was instrumental in the procurement of arms and ammunition and also explosives to carry out terrorist attacks," the investigating agency said.
Apart from Gufran, 12 other people have already been arrested in the case.
The case pertains to a group of Pro-ISIS terrorists who formed a terrorist gang which was engaged in acts preparatory to the commission of terror attacks with a view to wage war against the Government of India.
The group was found to be inspired by the ideology of ISIS and was conspiring and preparing to target places of importance in and around National Capital Territory of Delhi.
"It was gathered that Mufti Mohd. Suhail alias Abbasi who is a resident of Seelampur area of New Delhi was the Amir of pro-IS module who mobilized funds and procured weapons, ammunition and explosive materials to prepare IEDs etc with his other associates," NIA said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU