NIA arrests 13th accused in Delhi ISIS module case

The Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested Mohammad Gufran, suspected of being a key conspirator in plans to carry out terrorist attacks in and

He is the 13th accused to be arrested in the NIA probe in connection with its probe against an ISIS-inspired group, which was allegedly planning to target places of importance in and around Capital Territory of

Gufran who is a resident of Amroha district of was inspired by the ideology of and formed a pro- module namely Harkat Ul Harb-e-Islam, the NIA said.

"During the investigation, it was established that Gufran is one of the key conspirators in planning to carry out terrorist attacks in and UP. It was further revealed that he was instrumental in the procurement of arms and ammunition and also explosives to carry out terrorist attacks," the investigating agency said.

Apart from Gufran, 12 other people have already been arrested in the case.

The case pertains to a group of Pro- terrorists who formed a terrorist gang which was engaged in acts preparatory to the commission of terror attacks with a view to wage war against the Government of

The group was found to be inspired by the ideology of ISIS and was conspiring and preparing to target places of importance in and around Capital Territory of Delhi.

"It was gathered that Mufti Mohd. Suhail alias Abbasi who is a resident of Seelampur area of was the Amir of pro-IS module who mobilized funds and procured weapons, ammunition and explosive materials to prepare IEDs etc with his other associates," NIA said.

