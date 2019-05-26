K'taka: Cong MLAs meet BJP's R Ashok and SM Krishna, say 'nothing political'

With making electoral inroads in following the Lok Sabha polls, MLAs and Dr met R Ashok at veteran SM Krishna's residence here on Sunday.

However, the MLAs clarified that they visited Krishna's residence to greet him for the success of in the recently-held polls, adding that there was "nothing political" about the meeting.

"It was not a political meet. We are MLAs and we just wanted wish SM Krishna after BJP won more than 25 seats in I was an MLA even when he was from 1999 to 2004. That is why we met him. It was just a courtesy call," Jarkiholi told ANI.

Dr added, "We had nothing to discuss, we just wanted to wish him. He is a senior and he was a former leader that's why we felt that we must wish him for his party's success."

Meanwhile, Ashok said he visited Krishna at the latter's residence to discuss party-related matters.

"I have no friendship with Congress leaders Ramesh and Dr Sudhakar," he clarified.

The BJP won 25 of the 28 seats at stake in Karnataka, while Congress and JD(S) managed to bag just one seat each.

BJP is the single largest party with 105 members in the 225 member assembly, while the ruling coalition has 117 members with 79 legislators from Congress, 37 from JD(S) and 1 from BSP.

