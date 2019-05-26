Modi to visit Varanasi tommorow, hold roadshow

(Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): Before ushers in a second term in office after a landslide win in the Lok Sabha elections, he is slated to visit his parliamentary constituency of prior to taking oath as

Modi is set to hold a road show here to thank voters and is scheduled to address workers. He will also pay obeisance at

The Prime Minister, who was in the fray from the constituency won by a huge margin of 4,79,505 votes. As part of his political campaigning, he had held a grand roadshow and participated in a 'Ganga Aarti' there.

Modi is set to reach Varanasi early Monday morning, following which he has planned to hold a roadshow from police line to the

Later in the day, he is set to address BJP workers at Trade Facilitation Centre, party sources said.

Before swearing-in for the second term on May 30, on Saturday said he will seek his mother Heeraben Modi's blessings.

"Will be going to tomorrow evening to seek blessings of my Mother," wrote on his handle.

After visiting his mother, will proceed to Varanasi to thank his supporters.

"Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me," PM Modi said.

Modi defeated his nearest rival by a huge margin of over 4.80 lakh votes.

The BJP, which had won 282 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections managed to increase it's tally and notch up 303 seats in the 2019 elections.

This will be the first time when a non- party has managed to secure a majority on its own for the second consecutive term after had won in 1971. Earlier, had performed that feat.

