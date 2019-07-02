ED to summon Karnataka Congress MLA in Ponzi scheme case

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) will summon R Roshan Baig, MLA from Karnataka's Chamarajpet, for his alleged links with Mohammad Mansoor Khan, promoter of IMA Jewels and prime accused in Ponzi scheme case, under investigation for duping 40,000 investors in the state, sources in the agency said here on Tuesday. Khan had claimed that he paid Rs 400 crore to Baig which he was not returning.

Baig's role is under investigation as ED have got evidence of his connection with Mansoor Khan. Sources told ANI that the expenditure of aircraft bills for the wedding of Baig's son was borne by Mansoor Khan, who is absconding after the scam surfaced.

Baig will be summoned and his statement will be recorded about the travel bills. He will also be asked about the Rs 400 crore which Mansoor Khan has claimed to have given to him, sources added.

Baig is the second politician to be summoned by ED in the case.

The agency has also summoned Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed Khan for questioning on July 5.

Sources in the investigation agency said that the Zameer Ahmed Khan had taken Rs 5 crore from Mansoor Khan. This is also mentioned in his election affidavit that he had taken Rs 5 crore from Monetary Advisory as an advance payment received towards sale agreement of some property in Bangalore.

According to ED sources, Mansoor Khan is hiding somewhere in the United Arab Emirates.

The ED has identified 130 bank accounts of prime accused Mansoor Khan in the case where he had deposited huge cash collected from depositors.

Last Friday, the agency provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs. 197 Crore, Rs. 98 lakhs from 51 Bank accounts and Rs. 11 Crore from HDFC Bank held in the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Deposit Scheme under Prevention of Money Laundering Act ,2002 (PMLA). With this, the total value of properties attached in this Ponzi scheme case stands at Rs 209 crore.

ED had registered the case based on the FIR dated June 9 this year under section 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and registered by Bengaluru Police against IMA Group of Companies and its Managing Director Mohammed Mansoor Khan under PMLA.

ED is in the process of issuing a Red Corner Notice against absconding accused Mohammad Mansoor Khan and is also examining the possibility of invoking the Fugitive Offenders Act.

Mansoor Khan disappeared after sending an audio clip to some investors threatening to commit suicide due to what he alleged was "harassment" by some politicians and rowdies.

Khan, in that message, alleged that Karnataka MLA Roshan Baig, who was recently suspended by Congress for "anti-party activities", had taken Rs 400 crore and was not paying back.

Baig had, however, refuted the allegation and termed it a "total conspiracy.

