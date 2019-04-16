Congress raised morale of Naxals in Chhattisgarh: Modi

on Tuesday accused of "raising morale" of Naxals in and urged voters to choose between landmines and pipelines.

"Whatever is happening here is because raised the morale of Naxals," said at a rally here while blaming the grand old party for the violence in the state.

"Does need landmine or electric line and water pipeline?" asked the crowd.

The said, "When I came here during Assembly polls, I had drawn your attention towards comments of some leaders. It was during that time when Congress was terming Naxals as revolutionaries."

Attacking Congress on its election promise to abolish the sedition law, Modi said, "The morale of Naxals is also going up with Congress 'dhakosala patra (fake manifesto)'. The Congress has announced to scrap the if they come to power."

The explained that repealing the would benefit Naxals. "That means people who misguide our children and give arms in their hands for their personal gains will get an open licence," Modi told the gathering.

He said that while BJP was working towards the development of the state, Congress was conspiring to backtrack the state to the times of violence.

"We are working towards constructing new roads and rail lines, water and electricity, mobile connection and establishing industries, whereas a conspiracy is being hatched to push the state back to the era of deadly violence," he said.

Cautioning the people of "supporters" of Naxals, Modi asked them to choose between landmines and pipelines.

He alleged that Congress was not only supporting the Naxals but also the people who wish to break the country into pieces.

"Hand of Congress (symbol) is not just with Naxals but also with those who wish to break the country into pieces," Modi said in an apparent reference to separatists in

Modi hit out at the Congress for promising to review the Armed Forces Special Powers Act.

He said: "Congress wants to weaken our armed forces fighting with terrorists in It wants to repeal the law which protects them."

Congress has decades of experience of deceiving people, Modi said.

PM Modi took a jibe at Congress saying that "its leaders hold PhD degree in deceiving people".

He also questioned Congress Rahul Gandhi's statement in which he said: "Why all thieves have Modi in their names".

witnessed election in one seat in the first phase of voting on April 11. Rest of the 10 seats will go to polls between April 18 and April 23. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)