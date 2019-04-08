'Kabir Singh' teaser: Shahid steals the show with his intense, dark avatar

The wait is over! After months of anticipation, the teaser of starrer 'Kabir Singh' is finally out.

The shared the teaser of his upcoming film on his handle. "I'm not a rebel without a cause. This is ME ! #kabirsingh," he wrote alongside the teaser's video.

The one-minute teaser introduces Shahid's character, who is seen boozing, cocaine-snorting, and swearing. He is shown as an intense, headstrong and aggressive doctor who has some major anger management issues. The teaser also introduces Kiara Advani as Shahid's love interest.

The teaser gives a sneak-peek into Shahid's deadly transformation as a hardcore alcoholic and his anger issues.

Although this is just the teaser, one can safely say that there couldn't have been a better choice than Shahid. The actor's aggression and attitude will leave you wanting for more.

Shahid and Kiara wrapped up shooting for the film on March 29. The leading lady of the movie shared pictures from the shoot wrap.

The movie is a Hindi remake of Telugu hit film 'Arjun Reddy'. While 'Padmaavat' star plays the lead role in the movie, Kiara, who was recently seen in Netflix's 'Lust Stories' essays the role of Preeti.

The original blockbuster starred and in the lead roles.

The story is based on Arjun Reddy, a successful young medical surgeon, who sets out on the path of self-destruction when his lady-love is forced to marry another man.

The film is directed by and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and

The flick which went on floors in August will hit the big screens on June 21, this year.

